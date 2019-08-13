This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 15-21, 2019

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Ksenija Hotic OKAN × 2 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Justice Howard Stray Cats’ Slim Jim Phantom × 3 of 3 Expand Rebel Rampage Prev Next

With an international guitar festival and IndiaFest, Slim Jim Phantom, Chris Haise Band, OKAN and Rebel Rampage, there will be no time to get bored this week in Milwaukee.

Thursday, August 15

International Guitar Festival @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

This three-day festival includes semi-final and final competition rounds in five genres (blues, classical, fingerstyle, jazz and rock) featuring 61 competitors from 50 cities competing for $40,000 in cash prizes.

There are also free masterclasses in all five genres, including a jazz masterclass led by John Scofield. Three free concerts featuring Ireland’s fingerstyle legend Shane Hennessy, Milwaukee’s own award-winning classical guitarist Rene Izquierdo and the Troy Stetina Project. The John Scofield Trio featuring Steve Swallow and Bill Stewart headline on Saturday.

Orquesta Salsa Power @ Colectivo Lakefront, 7 p.m.

Enjoy the last event in the 15th season of Colectivo Coffee and the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at UW-Milwaukee’s Música del Lago concert series featuring Latin music.

Rebel Rampage

Rebel Rampage @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles protest rock power trio, Rebel Rampage arrives armed with words and music to resist oppression by the government and inspire change for equality and justice. The goal is to galvanize the public to engage in the democratic process by upholding civil and constitutional rights and enforce accountability for the actions of those in power. The ever-expanding list of topical issues addressed range from immigration and women’s rights to free press, climate change and the failings of the U.S. health care system.

Photo credit: Ksenija Hotic OKAN

OKAN w/ Raine Stern @ John Michael Kohler Arts Center, 6 p.m.

Taking its name from the word for ”heart” or “soul” in the Afro-Cuban religion of Santeria, OKAN fuses Afro-Cuban and other global rhythms with jazz, folk and classical forms to deliver their own contemporary Afro-Cuban roots music. OKAN embraces genres and roles that have historically been dominated by men: co-leaders, composers and multi-instrumentalists. Elizabeth Rodriguez and Magdelys Savigne bring a fresh perspective to Latin and world jazz fusion through their powerful vocals, incredible musicianship and potent lyrical content.

Friday, August 16

Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. @ Racine Theatre Guild, 6 p.m.

The Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon is now a musical. A young schoolteacher is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs such as “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction” bring his lesson plans vividly to life.

Saturday, August 17

IndiaFest @ Humboldt Park

IndiaFest has been bringing communities together beyond borders, boundaries, language, religion and region since 2013, observing India’s Independence Day providing a platform that brings an essence of India to the community for education, collaboration and cultural immersion.

Chris Haise Band, Yum Yum Cult, Amanda Huff and Rose of the West @ Ayre in the Square, Catalano Square, 4 p.m.

Here is a small feast in the land of fests—a quartet of great local musicians in this gem of a park in the Third Ward.

Tuesday, August 20

Photo credit: Justice Howard Stray Cats’ Slim Jim Phantom

Stray Cats’ Slim Jim Phantom @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Slim Jim Phantom may be best known as drummer for American rockabilly band Stray Cats. In the MTV era, the band’s sound and image were the perfect antidote to the less-than-substantial music that took over the airwaves, with Phantom’s stand-up drumming leading the charge. Dig a little deeper and you will find that Phantom drummed in the band Top Cat with Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister. To witness that band play songs by Jimmy Reed and Buddy Holly was rock ’n’ roll’s Halley’s Comet.