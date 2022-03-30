Renewing the Historic Third Ward

× Expand N. Broadway Ave. through sculpture N. Broadway Ave.

After “urban renewal” drove the Italian community out of the Third Ward in the ’60s, the neighborhood felt abandoned. In the 1970s a proposed red-light district became the impetus for founding the Historic Third Ward Association, according to Jim Plaisted, the association’s executive director. “They were the forebearers of the vision that’s been realized today,” he said.

The red-light district was successfully opposed, and in the 1980s the Third Ward was recognized by the National Registry of Historic Places with 70 buildings over 10 square blocks. The Buffalo Street Bridge was removed. Warehouses and factories were eventually converted to shops, offices and condos. Artists had made the area home since the ‘80s, making it the natural center for Gallery Night. The Broadway Theatre Center became an anchor point for Milwaukee performing arts.

Completed in 1992, the $3.4 million Street Scape Project included the construction of Catalano Square, two parks on located on Broadway, 285 pedestrian light poles and the two identifying arches. In 2005 the Milwaukee Public Market opened. Upscale restaurants and boutiques are part of the new Third Ward, along with cheese and fish vendors, coffeeshops 1800 housing units with around 3000 residents.

“Economic development energy continues and is as strong as ever despite the pandemic,” and he points out the strong appeal because of “the great neighborhood it has become and its proximity to Downtown,” Plaisted said.