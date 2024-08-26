Shorewood Feast Returns for Its 5th Year with Food, Music and Community Fun

× Expand Photo Via Shorewood Feast - Facebook Shorewood Feast

The Shorewood Business Improvement District (BID) is set to host the 5th Annual North Shore Bank Shorewood Feast on Saturday, Sept. 14. The festival, running from noon to 9 p.m., will transform the 4200 – 4400 blocks of North Oakland Avenue into a lively celebration of food, music and family-friendly activities.

A key feature of the Shorewood Feast is the wide variety of attractions available for all ages. The event will include a diverse lineup of food vendors, artisans and local businesses, all complemented by two entertainment stages and a host of children’s activities. For those seeking a bit of adventure, the popular Adventure Rock climbing wall will also make a return, providing a fun and challenging experience for all.

“We’ve put in months of work to create an incredible lineup of entertainment that everyone can enjoy,” said Janet Henning, Executive Director of the Shorewood BID. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate Shorewood and highlight everything our community has to offer—from unique artists and amazing food to outstanding live music.”

In addition to enjoying the festivities, attendees can participate in acts of kindness at the North Shore Bank tent. Visitors are invited to send a kindness postcard, decorate a coin bank and relax in the bank’s lounge area. For those feeling playful, lawn games like Connect 4 and Giant Jenga will be available. Guests can also capture the moment with a commemorative “Be Kind” Polaroid photo at an interactive photo-op installation.

Shannon Weber, AVP and branch manager of North Shore Bank in Shorewood, discussed the bank’s connection to the community. “North Shore Bank has been a part of Shorewood for over 100 years, and we’re thrilled to sponsor the Shorewood Feast once again,” said Weber. “Our Bank on Kindness® initiative is all about finding fun and meaningful ways to spread kindness, and we’re excited to bring these activities to the event. We’re looking forward to celebrating with live music, great food, and fun for everyone.”

One of the main highlights of the Shorewood Feast is the Harvest Dinner, a six-course meal served down the center of Oakland Avenue. This dining experience features dishes prepared by local chefs and bakers, with many ingredients sourced from the Shorewood area. The dinner will be served on biodegradable plates, with Compost Crusaders on hand to ensure that food scraps are properly composted.

The Harvest Dinner menu includes creations from nationally renowned chefs, including Chef Adam Pawlak of Egg & Flour Pasta Bar, who gained fame on Season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen and the Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay. James Beard Award semifinalist Kyle Knall, owner of Birch, and Gregory León, James Beard finalist and owner of Amilinda, will also contribute to the culinary lineup. New to the Feast this year is Ruta Kahate, an Indian chef and cookbook author who recently opened Ruta’s Fresh Indian Fare in Walker’s Point. Additionally, Imani Graham of Mentionables Eats and pastry chef Kurt Fogle will bring their unique talents to the table. The meal will be complemented by wine pairings from Scout Wine Merchants, a local business that opened in Shorewood in 2020.

Entertainment consists of a lineup that showcases local talent alongside Milwaukee favorites. Headlining the Draft & Vessel Main Stage is Mixtape, a band known for their energetic performances of America’s most popular hits. Earlier in the day, attendees can enjoy the folk sounds of Trapper Schoepp, the timeless Latin and soul rhythms of Evan Christian, and performances by Moonglow and the Extra Crispy Brass Band.

The Locals Stage will feature performances by the School of Rock, followed by The Flood, a band that blends rockabilly, early jazz, classic country and folk music. The evening will conclude with a performance by Mighty Ms. Erica and the Sound Production, who will bring their mix of blues, soul and R&B to the stage.