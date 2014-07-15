Assembly District 16 Democratic Candidates Dent v. Young

×

On Tuesday, Aug. 12,activist Tracey Dent will face state Rep. Leon Young for the Democraticnomination for Assembly District 16. There is no Republican or independentcandidate in this race, so the winner of the Democratic primary will rununopposed in November. Both candidates answered the Shepherd’s candidatequestionnaire. Here are their responses.

Tracey Dent



How are youemployed?

I work at Quad Graphicsthrough Elite Capital Group.



Why are you runningfor office?

I am running foroffice because I feel that it’s time for change in Madison. As someone who isactively involved in the community I understand the issues that the people ofthe 16th Assembly District are facing.



What are your topthree issues and, if elected, how would you address them?

Violence, Education,and Employment, I would address the violence by doing a resolution for aviolence prevention month. This will encourage people to form block watches andneighborhood associations. I would address Education by having an educationawareness month. This would encourage parents to become more involved in theirchildren education. I would create legislation that would help improve theeducation system. For example, making sure that all teachers arecertified. I would address theissue of Employment by creating a task force for job creation.



How would you spurjob growth in your district?

I would give taxbenefits to small business owners. I would network with other city with similar demographics that havepositive job growth and incorporate it here in the city of Milwaukee.



Do you supportschool vouchers and independent charters? How should the state oversee theseschools?

I don’t supportschool vouchers or charter schools.



Do you believe in awoman’s right to choose an abortion?

Yes, but I do notbelieve in public funding to pay for the abortions.



What are yourthoughts on Act 10? Did it work? What do you want to do about it?

I think that Act 10was a bad thing because it was an attack on the union workers because ofcollective bargaining. No, Act 10 did not work. I want to work on amendmentsthat would change Act 10.



Should the staterevisit voter ID? If so, how?

No.



Which budget cutswould you like to see enacted?

There aren’t any newbudget cuts that I would like to see. I would like to revisit previous budgetsand possible add funding back to certain programs. (Public education, socialservices, and mental health just to name a few.)



Why should Shepherd readers vote for you?

The readers shouldvote for me because I am heavy invested in the community, I am a leader, I amaware of the issues that the constituents are facing in the 16thAssembly District. The 16th Assembly District needs someone who istransparent and who is willing to work with constituents to get thingsdone.



State Rep. Leon Young

How are youemployed?

I have been employedas a full-time state legislator for 22 years.



Why are you runningfor office?

I am running forpublic office to ensure that all voices of my constituency are represented andthen being considered in the decision-making process in Madison that directlyimpacts our community.



What are your topthree issues, and, if elected, how would you address them?

In my view, the topthree issues confronting our state are: jobs (lack of employment), publiceducation, and crime (gun violence).

First, I think it’simperative to spur economic development in our state, by formulating realpublic policy solutions that create new jobs, with family-sustainable wages.

Moreover, I totallysupport and will continue the fight to raise the minimum wage to $10.10 perhour.

Second, I will fightto restore the massive budget cuts ($1.6 billion) for public education (k-12)in Act 10.

And third, theepidemic of gun violence is a major problem in our community and should betreated as a public health crisis. More specifically, I would require universalbackground checks for all handgun transactions, more police on the streets, andimpose greater penalties for carrying handguns illegally.

But, in truth, thecrime problem that we face will never be effectively addressed until we startpaying real attention to its root causes: poverty, poor education and lack ofemployment opportunities.



How would you spurjob growth in your district?

I believe one of thebest ways to spur job growth in my district is by making more seed, angel andventure capital available for local residents to start their own business wherethey live. Moreover, I also thinkthat there must be greater economic incentives to entice lending institutionsto make more loans for business expansion, in order to hire new workers fromthe community and increasing economic development for that area.



Do you support schoolvouchers and independent charters? How should the state oversee them?

Like it or not,school vouchers are now a matter of state law. With that being said, I’mdefinitely opposed to the current expansion of voucher and independent charterschools. In response to this current erosion of the public school system, Ibelieve the state must enact basic school accountability standards for allschools that receive taxpayer funding, in order to safeguard the quality ofeducation being offered to those students who attend those schools.



Do you believe in awoman’s right to choose an abortion?

I strongly believe in a woman’s right tochoose an abortion and in protecting access to women’s health care in Wisconsin.Moreover, last session I voted against legislation that forces a woman to havean ultrasound before having an abortive procedure.



What are yourthoughts on Act 10? Did it work? What do you want to do about it?

Act 10, ScottWalker’s first biennial budget, was extremely divisive public policy thatliterally forced 14 Democratic Senators to flee the state. This budget bill wasa complete power grab for Walker’s rich special interests. Act 10 worksexceedingly well for people of substantial means, but for poor andworking-class families, this budget has created countless hardships. If giventhe opportunity, I would work to repeal most, if not, all, of the provisionscontained in this legislation, especially the provision that took awaycollective bargaining rights for most state workers.



Should the staterevisit voter ID? If so, how?

In my opinion, theonly reason for the Legislature to revisit the voter ID issues is to repeal theentire legislation. I completely concur with Judge Adelman’s decision that thevoter ID requirement is unconstitutional, and would deny thousands oflegitimate Wisconsin voters their right to vote.



Which budget cutswould you like to see enacted?

Restoringcollective bargaining rights and right to organize for state workers

Restoring $1.6billion in cuts for public education

Restoring $1billion in transportation bonding (WI Act 20), and use the funding to promotemass transit in the state

Restore $56 millioncut in the last budget for earned income tax credit

Remove waitingperiod for unemployment benefits



Why should Shepherdreaders vote for you?

22 years oflegislative experience and senior minority-member in the Assembly

In the last fouryears as a WHEDA board member, has brought over $77 million in WHEDA loans andinvestments for residents in the 16th Assembly District

Authoredlegislation that has generated over $500,000 for WI food banks ($300,000 goingdirectly to food banks in Milwaukee)

Helped to deliver$1 million in state funding for job training in Milwaukee

(WRTP/Big Step)

Worked to secure $10 million inemergency energy assistance for Milwaukee’s low-income residents

Lobbied to secure$8 million in state funding for expansion of dental school at

Marquette University