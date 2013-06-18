Heroes of the Week: Milwaukee Community Sailing Center Volunteers

Founded in 1979, the 650-plus members of the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center (MCSC) promote sailing and a more easily accessible Lake Michigan. Every week throughout the sailing season, MCSC (1450 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive) volunteer members get out on the water and lead classes focused on increasing students’ ability and skills. Last summer, its volunteers averaged more than 3,400 hours on sailing and giving boat rides, 259 hours on boat maintenance and repair, and a combined total of 115 hours on building and dock cleanup days. More than just a sport, sailing offers a multitude of emotional and physical benefits as well, and every Friday morning MCSC welcomes disabled sailors to become part of their Adaptive Sail Program.

“Sailing gives young people something to be passionate about,” says MSCS CEO Margaret Jaberg. “Starting a lifelong love of the sport while a student is young is an extraordinary way to instill dedication and passion within a person. Instead of watching TV or playing video games, young students can learn the fundamentals of problem solving, relationship building and so much more through the sport. We can only accomplish what we do with our hundreds of volunteers.”

MSCS is always looking for new volunteers and specifically needs help with this year’s upcoming events. The nonprofit will be hosting the 2013 U.S. Disabled Sailing Championship by U.S. Sailing Sept. 5-8. In addition, the organization will be holding a MSCS fundraising raffle this summer, with one of the top prizes being a trip for two to San Francisco for the America’s Cup finals. Volunteers and donations are needed for both of these events. For more information about becoming a MCSC member, or volunteer and donation opportunities, visit sailingcenter.org, email info@sailingcenter.org or contact Margaret Jaberg at 414-277-9094.