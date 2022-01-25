10 Social Justice Organizations Worth Supporting

× Expand Image: Voces de la Frontera vdlf.org Voces de la Frontera Voces de la Frontera

Reading or watching the news these days, it can be easy to get very discouraged. The sobering conclusion that big-money interests have polluted political power into a function of economics, manifested so clearly in the practically incomprehensible positions of many of our country’s right-leaning politicians, is as inescapable as it a shame. But if that’s the world we live in, and those are the rules we have to play by—until, of course, we have the power to change them—then wishing things were different will only take us so far.

The following is a list of 10 organizations that are actively taking a stand against the dismantling of our democracy, and the normalization of discriminatory policymaking. By learning about their missions, and electing to support their efforts where we can, financially or otherwise, we transcend wishful thinking, and enter the field of action.

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Wisconsin Chapter

aclu-wi.org

The American Civil Liberties Union, or the ACLU, is one of our nation’s most active and impactful non-profit organizations. Their mission: Defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties enshrined in the US Constitution.

Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence

bradyunited.org

The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, also known as Brady United, is dedicated to furthering a comprehensive 12-step approach to preventing gun violence.

Brennan Center for Justice

brennancenter.org

The Brennan Center for Justice is a nonpartisan law and policy institute striving to uphold the values of democracy.

Corporate Accountability International

corporateaccountability.org

Corporate Accountability International is a nonprofit organization that, in their words, advances justice by “waging strategic campaigns that compel transnational corporations, and the governments that do their bidding, to stop destroying our health, human rights, democracy and planet.”

League of Women Voters, Wisconsin Chapter

my.lwv.org/wisconsin

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots political organization advocating for informed and active participation in government. The League's members, of all genders, work to improve our systems of government and impact public policies through education and advocacy.

NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation

prochoiceamerica.org

The National Abortion Rights Action League—NARAL, for short—believes freedom is for everybody, and their Pro-Choice PAC works tirelessly to assist pro-choice candidates, and challenge federal and state-level infringement of reproductive rights.

National Immigration Law Center

nilc.org

The National Immigration Law Center (NILC) is one of the leading organizations in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of immigrants with low income.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-wisconsin

Planned Parenthood Federation of America, commonly known as Planned Parenthood, is a nonprofit organization that provides sexual health care in the United States and globally.

Union of Concerned Scientists

ucsusa.org

The Union of Concerned Scientists is a national nonprofit organization. Their mission: “Use rigorous, independent science to solve our planet's most pressing problems… [and] create innovative, practical solutions for a healthy, safe, and sustainable future.”

Voces de la Frontera

vdlf.org

Milwaukee-based Voces de la Frontera (Voices of the Border) is a community organization led by low-wage workers, immigrants and youth whose mission is to protect and expand civil rights and workers’ rights through leadership development, community organizing and empowerment.