Act on Impeachment

×

Lisa Kaiser's article "Bush's High Crimes andMisdemeanors," June 19, should act as a trumpet call to citizens,especially because Kucinich's articles of impeachment have already been sent tocommittee where they are expected to die.

And die they will because Speaker Nancy Pelosi andCommittee Chair, John Conyers, have indicated that impeachment is "off thetable" for the Democratically-controlled House because of the party imagethey wish to preserve.

The trumpet call is to have citizens inundate representatives(including Pelosi and Conyers) with letters and phone calls indicating thatparty image must be subordinated to legally challenging violations (violationsby the executive branch) of the U.S. Constitution. These challenges are calledimpeachment. The sanctity of our constitution is at stake.

Kaiser's article also alerted readers to hear animpeachment advocate speak. Unfortunately, only about 100 people attended thespeech. The following day, both impeachment and end-the-war proponents held arally downtown (actually held every 3rd Friday each month). Hundreds ofmotorists honked their cars' horns in support of either impeaching or endingthe war. Where were those people the night before during the speech?

Our horns are not being heard in Washington, D.C. Besidestabeling impeachment, Congress voted the same week to give the president $163billion to support the war for another year, despite 67% of voters wanting toend support now. So, trumpets are needed because our horns aren't loud enough.After getting out of your tooting cars, sit down at a computer and writeletters to Pelosi, Conyers, and your representative. Insist that they defendour constitution, something they all swore to do in an oath they took. If not,maybe the president will take away my right and your right to write letterslike this. And Congress might not give a hoot (or a toot)!

Gary Drescher