Connecting the Dots

A new “reform” group was launched in late-2007 to recruit anti-union, pro-voucher candidates for the Milwaukee Public Schools board of directors.



We’rejust now seeing the results, but only if you know where to look.

Thegroup, Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA), is supporting threecandidates in the April 7 election: David Voeltner, running againstDonna Peck on the Southwest Side; Annie Woodward, challenging MichaelMathias for Charlene Hardin’s old seat; and ReDonna Rodgers,challenging MPS Board President Peter Blewett.

The ASA hasbeen operating under the radarand none of the ASA candidates havereturned phone calls seeking comment for this articlebut evidence ofthe group has been popping up in these weeks before the MPS boardelection:

According to a campaign e-mail sent to “friends of ASA,”Voeltner, Woodward and Rodgers “have taken advantage of the candidateorientation sessions we held last fall, the issue papers wecommissioned to help candidates understand the key challenges facingMPS, and the candidate roundtables we host on Saturday mornings toprovide continuing education and moral support.”

The e-mailthen asks “friends” for donations to the candidates’ individualcampaign committees, and also the Orwellian-named campaign conduit“Milwaukee Fund for Public Education,” which dumped $50,000 intovoucher-supporting incumbents’ campaigns just before the 2003 boardelections. The “Milwaukee Fund for Public Education” is an oddchoice for a name, considering that they want to destroy publiceducation. MPS board member Bruce Thompson, who spearheaded the vouchermovement in Milwaukee, has been involved with this fund. George Mosher,who lists the fund as his employer, contributed $500 each to Woodwardand Voeltner.

ASA registered as a political action committee(PAC) with the Milwaukee Election Commission on Aug. 16, 2007, but ithas not filed any financial disclosure forms with the city since itsinception, so the public doesn’t know where ASA’s funds are coming fromor, as of this date, how its funds are being used. The treasurer islisted as former MPS board member Joe Dannecker, a voucher supporterwho was ousted by Terry Falk.

Campaignstrategist Eric Hogensen’s cell phone is listed as the contact numberfor ASA’s PAC. Hogensen is also the campaign strategist for the ASAcandidates, and his fees show up on the financial forms for Rodgers andVoeltner.

As reported in the Shepherd on Feb. 4, ASA commissioned a highly questionable poll seeking voters’ views on MPS issues. Includedin the poll were inaccurate, misleading questions about MPS BoardPresident Blewett, who is facing ASA-backed candidate Rodgers in April. Blewett has blasted the “push poll” as a “classic sleazy campaign trick.”

As reported in the Shepherd inNovember 2007, ASA held a fund-raiser sponsored by voucher backersThompson; former MPS board members Jeff Spence, Joe Dannecker and KenJohnson; and former state legislator Dennis Conta. Thompson told the Shepherd atthe time about its focus on recruiting pro-voucher, anti-unioncandidates: “We’re looking to the next election, when four [of nineboard] seats will be up.”

