Democrats blocking impeachment hearings

John Conyers, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have shirked defending the Constitution by their refusal to open impeachment hearings for Vice President Cheney and President Bush.

By blacking out impeachment from the halls of Congress and from the minds of the American populace, the leadership in Congress, with the cooperation of the news media, has betrayed America and our Constitution.

Meanwhile, over 400 Americans are on a fast for impeachment of Messrs. Bush and Cheney for charges of "high crimes and misdemeanors", two candidates are running against Nancy Pelosi because she isn't considering impeachment, two towns in Vermont have voted to arrest our Nation's top two leaders if they enter their jurisdiction, and polls say 54% of Americans want impeachment for Cheney if hearings prove wrongdoing.It is obvious citizens are way ahead of their elected leaders who will fail our country rather than risk losing their jobs.

Dennis Johnson, Milwaukee