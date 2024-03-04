Endorsements

Mayor of Milwaukee

Reelect: Mayor Cavalier (Chevy) Johnson

Photo courtesy Cavalier for Milwaukee Cavalier Johnson Cavalier Johnson

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses the reelection of Mayor Cavalier Johnson. He’s a bright, dedicated, serious minded and high energy person who is willing to take on all the challenges of a large American city. Cavalier grew up in a lower income Milwaukee household in Milwaukee’s central city where he had to deal with street violence, different schools almost every year and periods of food insecurity. Despite these challenges, he was able to attend Bay View High School where he worked hard and excelled and ended up earning a degree from UW-Madison. He knows the city well and understands the problems facing average Milwaukeeans. Mayor Johnson has taken on the difficult issues like crime and reckless driving. We see his biggest accomplishment being able to work with the Republican majorities in the state legislature to get state legislation to enable Milwaukee to get on a more solid fiscal path. Milwaukee needs four more years of Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Please Vote for Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Milwaukee City Attorney

Elect: Evan Goyke for Milwaukee City Attorney

Photo courtesy Goyke for Milwaukee Evan Goyke Evan Goyke

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses attorney Evan Goyke for the position of Milwaukee City Attorney. Evan started his legal career as a public defender and in 2012 was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly. Even though the Democrats were in the minority during his whole time in the Assembly, Goyke served as one of the just two Democratic Assembly people on the powerful Joint Finance Committee. He is a very strong leader. We are excited that Goyke is running for city attorney because the current city attorney who was elected four years ago has unfortunately managed to severely damage the City Attorney’s Office. Since the current city attorney was elected in 2020, he managed to take an office that quietly and competently dealt with all the legal issues affecting the City of Milwaukee and create an unmitigated disaster. He managed to drive out most of the very experienced and dedicated attorneys who had institutional memories. We need a competent leader like Attorney Evan Goyke to restore the City Attorney’s office to the effective city legal office it was for decades.

Please Vote for Evan Goyke.

City of Milwaukee Comptroller

Elect: Bill Christianson for City of Milwaukee Comptroller

Photo courtesy Christianson for Comptroller Bill Christianson Bill Christianson

The Shepherd Express supports Bill Christianson for the City Comptroller. Bill is currently the Deputy City Comptroller. He has a master’s degree in public administration and has a total of 14 years’ experience in public finance, much of it in the city budget office. Christianson was born and raised in Milwaukee and is the son of a Milwaukee fire fighter and a Milwaukee Public School teacher. Three of his main goals if he is elected is: 1) Improve the City’s Bond Rating, 2) Build on the current transparency initiative with Open Checkbook so anyone can see every expenditure the city makes, and 3) Advocate for financial responsibility so our current financial problems are not pushed on to future generations.

Please Vote for Bill Christianson.

Third District City of Milwaukee Alderman

Reelect Jonathan Brostoff as Third District Alderman

Photo courtesy Friends of Jonathan Brostoff Jonathan Brostoff Jonathan Brostoff

The Shepherd Express strongly endorses Jonathan Brostoff for his reelection for Milwaukee’s Third Aldermanic District. Prior to getting elected to the Milwaukee City Council, Jonathan served four terms in the Wisconsin State Assembly. In the Common Council Jonathan was one of the leaders on the Climate and Equity Plan that dealt with a number of environmental policies like limiting greenhouse gas emissions and promoting renewable energy. If reelected, Brostoff plans to work on policies that improve our public libraries and continue his efforts to protect the environment.

Please Vote for Jonathan Brostoff.

Fourth District City of Milwaukee Alderman

Reelect: Bob Bauman as Fourth District Alderman

Photo courtesy Bauman for Alderman Committee Bob Bauman Bob Bauman

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Alderman Bob Bauman for reelection as the Milwaukee’s Fourth district alderman. Bob is an attorney and without question one of the smartest members of the city council. He has also been one of the most productive and most responsive alderpersons focused on improving the lives of the people in his district and the rest of the city. He has been focusing on trying to make our streets safer for drivers, bikers and pedestrians. He authored several traffic calming ordinances including the ordinance that created the traffic calming speed bumps. That ordinance enabled residents to petition to have a speed bump created on their street where the city and the residents on that street share the costs of building the speed bump and thereby making their neighborhood safer.

Bauman is also a leader in creating more housing units in lower income neighborhoods. For example, his Homes MKE program is responsible for completely renovating over 150 vacant or foreclosed older homes that were foreclosed by the city. Rather than tearing these old buildings down and creating a vacant lot that will probably stay a vacant lot, many of these old buildings are structurally sound buildings that can become wonderful family homes in the central city neighborhoods with less than $100,000 in renovation.

We need Alderman Bauman to continue his excellent work for the citizens of Milwaukee.

Please Vote to reelection Alderman Bob Bauman.

Milwaukee County Executive

Reelect: David Crowley as Milwaukee County Executive

Photo courtesy Crowley for County Executive David Crowley David Crowley

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses David Crowley for reelection as Milwaukee County Executive. David has done an excellent job in his first term as county executive and deserves to be reelected. We are very fortunate to finally have a county executive who cares about the county and who cares about the residents of our county and is in this elected position for all the right reasons. Crowley has been working on basically every area under county government. He has taken advantage of every new federal program that developed under President Biden’s numerous pieces of major legislation. For example, he used monies from the American Rescue Plan Act passed in May 2022 to build affordable lower income housing. Currently over 110 homes for lower income families have been built. Probably the most important and probably the most difficult thing that Crowley did was to go to Madison and work with the Republican legislators, who are often very critical of Milwaukee, but control both chambers of the legislature, to pass legislation that enabled Milwaukee County to get itself on a fiscally sustainable path going forward. We need David Crowley to continue as our county executive.

Please Vote to reelect David Crowley.

Milwaukee County Comptroller

Elect: Liz Sumner as Milwaukee County Comptroller

Photo courtesy Friends of Liz Sumner Liz Sumner Liz Sumner

The Shepherd Express endorses Liz Sumner for the position of Milwaukee County Comptroller. She was born and raised in Milwaukee, graduated from Marquette University and then received a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Chicago with a concentration in finance. She created a boutique woman’s clothing store 16 years ago that is still flourishing so she understands what it takes to run a small business. As county comptroller, she wants to make the office more efficient, strategic, and modern. Her plan starts with three immediate goals: 1) implement new technologies that continue to save time and money, 2) work with the various county department administrators to help them improve all levels of their services to improve the lives of our county citizens, and 3) expand the transparency of county finances.

Please Vote for Liz Sumner.

Milwaukee County Supervisor District 3

Reelect: Sheldon Wasserman for Milwaukee County Supervisor District 3

Photo courtesy Friends of Sheldon Wasserman Sheldon Wasserman Sheldon Wasserman

The Shepherd Express strongly endorses Sheldon Wasserman for reelection as a Milwaukee Supervisor. For the last several years he has been chair of the County Board’s Parks Committee and has worked very hard to continue to improve our parks and deal with the massive-deferred maintenance that is necessary to maintain and improve what is a nationally recognized as an excellent urban park system.

He led the efforts to study why McKinley Beach had to be closed last year due to riptides. The report came up with a solution that the Parks Committee implemented and the McKinley Beach will be re-opened this summer. Wasserman is also making sure that the Downer Avenue bus route is heading downtown again as it had done for many years.

If reelected, Wasserman will continue to focus on our park system and cultural institutions. Presently he is trying to open more swimming pools and the only thing that is holding back the opening of more pools is a lack of lifeguards. We need more lifeguards. As we all know, maintaining the park system is not cheap so Sheldon is constantly looking for revenue enhancements to bring in money for the parks that is not from the tax rolls. One very successful enhancement that has grown over the past several years is the popular Beer Gardens in many of our parks.

Please Vote for Sheldon Wasserman.

Milwaukee County Supervisor District 4

Jack Eckblad Jack Eckblad

Elect: John (Jack) Eckblad for Milwaukee County Supervisor District 4

The Shepherd Express endorses Jack Eckblad for Milwaukee County Supervisor District 4. For the past 15 years he has been a community organizer with some significant victories under his belt. Some of these victories have been in some very red areas like West Bend. He attributes his successes to being a very enthusiastic, progressive and effective bridge builder. In a non-partisan body like the Milwaukee County Board, his skill set as a bridge builder would be very useful. If elected, he wants to 1) work to put our Milwaukee County Parks on a more sustainable economic course which recognizes the value, for example, of the revenue generating efforts like our beer gardens, 2) work to strengthen our public transit system which is essential to enable many lower income people to get to their job, and 3) Make sure that the recently passed provision to have an Independent Audit of the county jail gets implemented in a fair, honest and effective manner. When we have a death in the county jail, it hurts the trust we need in all levels of our government.

Please Vote for John (Jack) Eckblad

Milwaukee County Supervisor District 14

Reelect: Caroline Gomez-Tom

Photo courtesy Caroline Cares for Milwaukee Caroline Gomez-Tom Caroline Gomez-Tom

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Caroline Gomez-Tom for Milwaukee County Supervisor District 14. Caroline won a special election nine months ago and is the newest addition to the county board, but that hasn’t stopped her from having some important successes in her first year in office. A social worker by training, Gomez-Tom focuses on issues that directly affect her constituents’ daily lives. For example, when she learned that many of her constituents were prevented from dealing with county government because many of the public facing information on the county’s website or literature were not multilingual. She introduced a resolution to correct this and successfully worked with her colleagues and passed this resolution unanimously. She also got funding to upgrade and repair several issues in the parks in her district. If she is reelected, she wants to continue her work with the homeless population but wants to see if she can get things done preemptively so the county can prevent the family from becoming homeless. Also, her district currently has very low voter participation and local government participation and she wants to help improve participation.

Please vote for Caroline Gomez-Tom.