The Frustrating Mission of Putting Inmates to Work

Even in a good job market, the most difficult to employ are those with a criminal record and a minimal employment history.And if you’re a black male in Wisconsinwith a criminal record, you have only a 5% chance of getting a callbackfrom an employer when searching for a job.

So when the Felmers O.Chaney Correctional Center was opened in 2000, at 30th and Hadleystreets, its mission to help soon-to-be-released inmates find work wasthought to be one solution to a difficult problem. The facility wouldhouse only those inmates who would benefit most from comprehensivesupport services that would help them find jobs before they arereleased. The idea was that these work experiences would help inmatesin their transition after incarceration and prevent newly releasedinmates from returning to a life of crime.

Now, almost nineyears later, that original mission is in dispute. While the Departmentof Corrections (DOC) maintains that work-support programming is beingoffered to inmates at acceptable levels, the center’s communityadvisory board argues that services for inmates have diminished at theChaney facility. The board also argues that the DOC has changed thedesignation of the facility from a pre-release center to aminimum-security prison, which reflects the diminished services andlimited programming flexibility.

As a result of these changes,according to an April 2008 advisory board report, only 57 of 107 Chaneyinmates were on full-time work release.

Making the Effort?



GaryDavis was the first superintendent of the Chaney Center and now serveson the community advisory board. He said that “there’s no magic wand”that will connect inmates to jobs, but the DOC and Chaney staff shouldat least demonstrate that efforts are being made to do so.

“Ifit’s impossible to [secure employment for inmates] because of theeconomic times we’re in right now, then the facility should be able todemonstrate at least its efforts in putting as many people insituations where they get interviewed and be considered for any and allemployment, from the most menial labor to the jobs that would beconsidered more substantial,” Davis said. “You need to start developingthose types of employment histories or community service experiences.”



JohnDipko, spokesman for the DOC, said that appropriate work-supportservices are in place, even if jobs aren’t readily available. “Wehave increased the hours of community service performed by the Chaneyinmates,” Dipko said.

As we went to press, the DOC and the executivecommittee of the Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center CommunityAdvisory Board were planning to meet in Madison. After negotiating overthe agenda for the meeting, the DOC agreed toa more detailed agenda put forward by the advisory board, whichincluded the mission of a pre-release center vs. a minimum-securityprison; which inmates are eligible to stay at Chaney; publictransportation for inmates; and inmate length of stay at Chaney.



Communityadvisory board chair R.L. McNeely said on Tuesday that he hoped the DOCwould recognize “the collaborative spirit of the board” at the meetingand begin rebuilding a productive dialogue. “The board is taking our responsibility very seriously,” McNeely said.