Goodbye To All That

Failing to update financial regulations. “I’msorry it’s happening,” Bush said about the financial crisis, the worstsince the Great Depression. Yet the Bushera Securities and ExchangeCommission (SEC) did not limit or object to the highly risky financialtoolslike credit default swapsthat got us into this mess. What’smore, in 2004 the SEC allowed investment banks to take on more debt andcut the number of regulators who oversee these institutions, preferringto let the investment banks regulate risk themselves .

Adding to the number of Americans without health insurance. When Bush took office a whopping 39.6 million Americans under 65 did not have health insurance. Nowthat number has ballooned to 45 million. The National Academies’Institute of Medicine estimated that up to $130 billion is lost everyyear due to the impaired health of the uninsured.

The politicization of science. TheBush administration took magical thinking to new heights by downgradingthe importance of science in policy-making. It dragged itsheels when making appointments to the Food and Drug Administration andthe National Institutes of Health, and a congressional committee foundthat the administration “repeatedly suppressed, distorted or obstructedscience to suit political and ideological goals.”



Giving mercury polluters a free pass. TheWhite House allowed utility industry lobbyists to influence anEnvironmental Protection Agency rule change that would weaken toxicmercury emission regulations. The proposed change was so dangerous thata federal appeals court spiked it earlier this year.

Screwing over the next generation. Dependenceon foreign oil has grown from 35% in 1973 to 60% in 2006; only 3% ofthe country’s electricity comes from alternative sources such as solarand wind. Bush’s pet project, No Child Left Behind, turned into a $40billion unfunded mandate for school districts around the country.Despite the program’s high profile, minority and disadvantaged studentshaven’t seen meaningful gains. Bush is also unconcerned aboutthe impact of environmental hazards on children’s health, allowing theEPA to ignore input from an advisory committee on children’s healthprotection and allowing a related task force to expire in 2005. And theConsumer Product Safety Commission, thanks to a drastic cut in staffand budget, has allowed toxic toys to hit store shelves. In 2007, anestimated 35% of all toys contained lead, while only 20% of all toyshad no evidence of any harmful chemicals.



To read the entire report, go to www.publicintegrity.org.

