How Local Businesses Are Weathering COVID-19 and Ways You Can Support Them

Photo courtesy of Oriental Theatre Oriental Theatre

Caught off guard by the COVID-19 quarantine, most local businesses—places that you shop at and love, are suddenly in a financial struggle. It’s a strange and frightening time. Workers in the service industry and the entertainment business, who often scrape things by paycheck to paycheck, are stuck at home as bills pile up. People are trying to pass the time by absorbing entertainment at home, by having watch parties via streaming services and having social time with online happy hour through video conferencing sites.

While their workers mostly stay at home, local businesses are trying to think of creative ways to adapt to this new reality and keep the ball rolling. Here are some things local businesses are trying out and ways you can support them.

Planning for the Future

“We’ve had wonderful support from our community, even as we’ve made some tough decisions, like the temporary closure of the Oriental Theatre,” says Karina Henderson, marketing director for Milwaukee Film, which operates the Oriental. Henderson says that while it can be tough to plan ahead when every day seems to bring new changes, that’s what Milwaukee Film is focusing on. Henderson said employees are working at home on “everything from immediate needs around temporarily closing the cinema to working on ongoing projects. We’ve also been planning for some of the what-ifs that could play out if things last longer than we hope. We’ve been working on ways to keep our community engaged in meaningful ways—including our members and donors.”

Henderson adds there’s a great way to help Milwaukee Film and the Oriental while you’re waiting to get back in front of the silver screen.

“Since we’re a non-profit, the best way for people to support us—even when there's not a global pandemic at the door—is to consider being a Milwaukee Film Member,” Henderson says. “We know everyone is feeling a lot of uncertainty, but the ongoing generosity of our passionate Members is incredibly valuable to us.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Goodkind Goodkind

Gift Certificates

At Goodkind, a restaurant in Bay View, co-owner Katie Rose says they are taking things “one day at a time,” and started with making perishable food into meals for their employees to take home. Like a lot of restaurants, they’re trying to assess how to transition their business, designed as a place to sit down and enjoy, into to-go and delivery orders. The City of Milwaukee is trying to help facilitate this for restaurants by allowing them to apply for a temporary “carryout zone” in front of their business. Another suggestion for getting money to your favorite restaurants is to buy merchandise like t-shirts or gift certificates to look forward to a future post-quarantine night out.

“Buying gift cards or donating directly to your favorite bartender or server or restaurant is going to be key in our survival,” Rose says. Another habit she has started is to set a couple dollars aside in a tip jar when she makes something to eat and drink to collect cash for friends in the industry.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Boswell Book Co. Boswell Book Co.

Free Delivery

As restaurants are working to switch to offering curbside pick-up or their own free delivery service, other businesses are trying to deliver their products as well. In addition to a pizza, why not put in an order for a couple paperbacks? Boswell Book Company is offering delivery to local addresses and free shipping on orders $15 or more in Wisconsin. Their knowledgeable staff also is available to talk about book recommendations by phone or email from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Livestreaming Classes and Concerts

Catching an online concert or performance is a new norm. Everyone from the Dropkick Murphys to the Paris Opera are providing free streaming entertainment people can enjoy from the safety of home. As such, the show will go on at Linneman’s. Although shows across the city have been cancelled, Linneman’s will livestream their scheduled performance by the Bill Camplin Band this Saturday (March 21) via Facebook Live. A donation link will be posted with the video. The set up will be a simple iPod and microphone, but owner Jim Linneman says he’s looking into more elaborate video gear as he talks to other bands about setting up shows closed to the general public but open to our virtual world.

In addition to concerts, many artists are offering free or donation-based online workshops, and businesses like Hot Yoga have online classes for members to keep them limber at home.

Donation Links

Many venues and small businesses in the food and drink industry have set up crowdfunding campaigns to help pay staff and operating costs. Now is the time to check in on your favorite local business online and see what they’re doing and kick in some money to support them.

Katie Rose, of Goodkind, says one simple thing people can do besides donating, is to check in on friends and family in the service industry.

“These are empathetic people with big hearts that are used to being in this business to cook food for people, make drinks, and facilitate memorable experiences,” Rose says. “Our careers are built on gathering people together to celebrate good times, or just offer a smile or a gentle ear. To suddenly be unable to do these things is very difficult-- making money aside, it’s also very heartbreaking.” Rose also offers some optimism “there are so many beautiful, creative, and resourceful folks in this industry—we’re going to be OK if we stick together.”