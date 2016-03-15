What Could Milwaukee County Do with $4 Million a Year? Part Two

The Shepherd Express board, like most people in Wisconsin, wanted to make sure that the Bucks franchise stayed in Milwaukee, and we applauded Herb Kohl and the new Bucks owners for putting up a combined $250 million toward the new arena that was required by the National Basketball Association to keep the franchise in Milwaukee. Gov. Scott Walker, to his credit, realized that the public contribution to the building of the new arena should be the responsibility of the citizens of the entire state, since a major sports franchise like the Bucks, Brewers or Packers truly are state treasures. Actually, the majority of the people coming to the Bucks games live outside Milwaukee County.

The process of putting together the deal to cover the public contribution was moving along fine and the state was prepared to bond for $220 million when Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele entered the picture and proposed to put Milwaukee County taxpayers on the hook for $80 million. No one should have been surprised, since Abele did what he always does and that is use money to try to impress people and to try to be important. In most circles, Abele’s financial commitment was viewed as one of the dumbest acts by this Milwaukee County executive or any county executive in the state.

Thanks to Abele, for the next 20 years Milwaukee County taxpayers will have to pay $4 million annually, which could have been shared by the entire state. Mr. Abele, this is not your father’s money to throw around, but rather the hardworking Milwaukee County taxpayers’ money. Four million dollars per year could have been used for improving our park system or the transit system, providing more care to senior citizens, stimulating greater economic development or just lowering our property taxes.

What $4 Million Means for Seniors

What could Milwaukee County do with $4 million a year? Well, we could help out our seniors, who have done so much to build the Milwaukee County we know and love today. The $4 million that Abele committed to the Bucks arena could pay for our five wonderful senior centers for almost three years. This year the county tax levy includes $1.4 million to cover the costs of Rose Senior Center, Kelly Senior Center, McGovern Senior Center, Washington Senior Center and Wilson Senior Center—much-needed gathering places for their 7,800 members and the community at large.

Milwaukee County’s senior centers offer social, exercise and recreational activities; computer and Internet access; and volunteer opportunities to keep our seniors healthy and happy. But these wonderful resources are also part of a food-sharing network and serve as warming facilities during the bitter cold. It’s unfortunate that Chris Abele had to give away $4 million a year and potentially put our senior centers at risk.