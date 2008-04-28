Open Season on Shoplifters?

We could argue all day on the pros and cons of concealed weapons.What we do know is that no streetwise person is going to try to shoplift at Villard Food & Liquor anymore.It could result in an old fashion ass whooping with a baseball bat.Operating a retail store in the inner city can be quite difficult.While there is often less competition, theft rates can be so high that it becomes uncontrollable.If this had been Wal-Mart and the manager beat someone half to death with a baseball bat, the manager would be fired and Wal-Mart would get sued. On one hand this violent act may have saved this small business from future thefts.On the other hand does it make open season on suspected shoplifters?

David J. Livingston, Pewaukee