Students: What’s Your Plan to Vote?

We are encouraging Shepherd readers to vote in the April 5 election. To cast a ballot, you will need to show photo ID, and if you need to register to vote at your current residence, you’ll need to show proof of residency, too.

We are hoping that many young people, including students, make their voices heard during this election so we want to make sure that they—and all qualified Wisconsin voters—are registered to vote and have an acceptable form of ID to show at the polls.

So, do you have a plan to vote?

You must register to vote at your residence, which is where you’ve lived for the past 28 days. You can register early in person at your local clerk’s office (City of Milwaukee residents can register early at the City Election Commission, Room 501 at City Hall or when casting an in-person absentee ballot in the Ziedler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway), or on Election Day at the polls. To register, you need to provide proof of residence, which can be a valid Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID card with your current address on it. If that ID is old, you can bring in a number of other documents, such as bill or letter from a government office or agency with your current address. For more information about registering to vote, go to gab.wi.gov/voters.

In addition to registering, you need to provide a photo ID to cast a ballot.

Unfortunately, some student ID cards cannot be used for voting. But if you have a Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID, a U.S. passport or military ID, a veterans ID, an ID from a federally recognized Indian tribe or a naturalization certificate that’s less than two years old, you can use one of those forms of ID to vote.

If you don’t have an acceptable form of photo ID, you need to get one. For example, UW-Milwaukee is issuing free student voter ID cards that comply with the law in the Registrar’s Office, Mellencamp Hall 274. Go to uwm.edu/onestop/my-info/#voterid for more information.

You can find many more details about voting in the April 5 election by going to the Government Accountability Board’s website at gab.wi.gov/voters, the City of Milwaukee Election Commission’s site at city.milwaukee.gov/election or by calling 414-286-3491, Vote Riders’ website at voteriders.org/wisconsin-voter-id-information or their voter ID helpline at 414-882-8622, or by going to Bring It to the Ballot at bringit.wi.gov or calling 1-866-VOTE-WIS (1-866-868-3947). Early voting is underway through Friday, April 1, if you want to cast a ballot before Election Day. Otherwise, we’ll see you at the polls on April 5.