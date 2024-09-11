The DNC, The Debate, and The Decision America Faces

Expand Poster by Shepard Fairey Kamala Harris "Forward" poster

Chicago’s Democratic National Convention in August was based on energy and sentiments of hope and stability. The DNC’s enthusiasm leaned America-centric, focusing on pride in the country while maintaining the baseline set by the Biden administration. Notable speakers included the Obamas, the Clintons, the Bidens, as well as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and well-known U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The convention’s center was appearances and speeches from Democratic Party vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and the presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. At the end of the convention, Harris accepted the presidential nomination with open arms.

“Hope is making a comeback. To be honest, I am realizing that, until recently, I mourned the dimming of that hope,” says former First Lady Michelle Obama, during her speech on the second night of the DNC. “My girl, Kamala Harris, is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people to ever seek the office of the presidency. Her story is your story. It’s my story. It’s the story of the vast majority of Americans trying to build a better life.”

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz also spoke, reflecting on his time as an educator and his role as a father. His son, Gus Walz, became very emotional during his speech, in a moment that touched the hearts of many viewers.

“Some folks just don’t understand what it takes to be a good neighbor,” says Walz. “Leaders don’t spend all day insulting people and blaming others. Leaders do the work. We’re not going back.”

The convention also featured musical acts such as Pink, Stevie Wonder, The Chicks, Lil Jon, Marren Morris, John Legend and more.

Focus on Young Voters

The focus of the Democrats' strategy is targeting political content towards younger voters. Attendees of the convention could be seen in bedazzled outfits, many of which referenced Taylor Swift or Beyonce, who was also rumored to perform, although she did not make an appearance, but the prospect of her presence kept many younger viewers intrigued. Additionally, many wore lime-green pins in the style and font of Charlie XCX’s newest album Brat, which has become increasingly popular after the rise of the internet trend “Brat Summer.” The popstar recently tweeted the sentiment “Kamala is BRAT,” which has engaged many fans of the album and participants in recent pop culture.

The advertisements have been layered with pop culture references and have been more active on social media platforms such as YouTube or Instagram than television programming. The DNC also featured a lineup of familiar faces, such as Eva Longoria and Oprah, and news outlets highlighted interviews with younger talent or political “influencers,” such as Harry Sisson, a 21-year-old NYU student and Democrat. The goal of the democratic party is appealing to the 18 to 25-year-old demographic of voters. The Harris-Walz campaign has been engaging online through memes and other popular forms of information circulation on social media.

The four-day DNC focused on hope for the future and an uncrushable sense of optimism. The sentiment the Democrat’s want to share is a sense of unity, of complete agreement, and of necessity, with many speakers highlighting what “must be done.”

Optimism and Faith

“To be clear, my entire career, I’ve only had one client: the people,” says Vice President Harris. “It is our turn to do what generations before us have done, guided by optimism and faith, to fight for this country we love, to fight for the ideals we cherish, and to uphold the awesome responsibility that comes with the greatest privilege on Earth: the privilege and pride of being an American.”

Regardless of the outcome of this presidential election, the results will be unprecedented, and historic. If Trump wins, he will be the first president to get re-elected with a different administration having served between terms. If Vice President Harris wins, she will be the first woman and the first woman of color to ever serve as president. There is no outcome of this election that doesn’t propel America headfirst into a new era, unseen before, for better or for worse.

Because Wisconsin is a swing state, Milwaukee’s votes are crucial in the fate of this election. For more information on voting in Milwaukee, visit city.milwaukee.gov/election/Voter-Info. When voting, be sure you are registered ahead of time and aware of your polling place.

Elizabeth Lintonen is a UWM student and Milwaukee writer who attended the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.