Vote Chris Larson for Milwaukee County Executive in the April 2020 Spring Election

Chris Larson is a Wisconsin state senator representing the Seventh District.

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses State Senator Chris Larson for Milwaukee County Executive. Larson is a very ethical and capable state senator. He served as the Democratic leader in the state Senate. He also has private sector management experience. Four years ago, Senator Larson ran against incumbent Chris Abele and defeated him in the primary election. Then, Abele used his family money and many nasty television ads that distorted the truth and defeated Larson in the general election by outspending Larson more than 20 to 1. Now, Abele has stated that he wants to continue to control things and is working hard to elect Larson’s opponent, who is a decent person, but who Abele hopes he can control. At this point, Abele has put almost a half million dollars into the race against Larson. We can’t have wealthy people buying elections in Milwaukee County. Please vote for Chris Larson for Milwaukee County Executive.

