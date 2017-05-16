Saving Our Democracy: May 18-24, 2017

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking/discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Saturday, May 20

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace, noon-1 p.m. @ Corner of Capitol Drive and Oakland Avenue

Every Saturday, from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

Laughing Liberally, 8 p.m. @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.)

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, satirist and talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. Performers include: Chastity Washington, Bob Rok, Amanda Cohen, Jihan Batuman, Kaitlin McCarthy and sketch comedy group, The Accountants Of Homeland Security. The show will also include an interview with Alan Schultz, an activist and advocate with Ex Prisoners Organizing and the Milwaukee’s IWW Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee.

Tuesday, May 23

Close MSDF Picket, noon-1:30 p.m. @ Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.)

This protest, organized by the Milwaukee Branch of the Industrial Workers of the World and Ex Prisoners Organizing, aims to shut down the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility. “The facility was built and is run using funds that should be used for diversionary programs to keep people out of jail, instead it’s being used to keep them on supervision under arbitrary and vindictive probation and parole officers,” says the event’s Facebook page.

Wednesday, May 24

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m. @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

Milwaukee Talks Green—Renewable Energy Solar Solutions, 6:30-8 p.m. @ Outpost Natural Foods Co-op, (2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.)

This month’s Milwaukee Talks Green is focused on renewable energy and solar solutions. Participants will learn how Wisconsin compares to other states in solar energy use and how they might be able to afford solar themselves. The event is free and open to the public.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.