Saving Our Democracy: June 14-20, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, June 14

The Hidden Impact of Segregation @ Arts @ Large (908 S. Fifth St.), 5-6:30 p.m.

Head Griot of the Black Holocaust Museum Reggie Jackson will lead a special workshop designed for teachers and artist educators about the forces that created residential segregation in Milwaukee. This workshop is free and open to the public.

Saturday, June 16

Wauwatosa Moms Demand Action New Member Meeting @ Wauwatosa Public Library (7635 W. North Ave.), 10-11 a.m.

This new member meeting gives prospective members of Moms Demand Action the chance to learn more about the gun violence prevention group. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at act.everytown.org.

Coffee with Crowley @ Sherman Perk Coffee Shop (4924 W. Roosevelt Dr.), 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

State Rep. David Crowley is inviting his constituents to join him for coffee Saturday morning at the Sherman Perk Coffee House to discuss ways to move the community forward.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Locust Street, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Laughing Liberally @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8-10 p.m.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. This month’s show features Brian Green, Addie Blanchard, Josh Fred, Alicia Buskirk, Jason Hillman and sketch comedy group The Accountants of Homeland Security.

Monday, June 18

The Politics of the LGBT Community @ ATU Local 998 (734 N. 26th St.), 6-8 p.m.

This panel discussion features Deon Young of the Human Rights Campaign, Rick Banks of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, 45th District State Rep. Mark Spreitzer and others to-be-announced panelists discussing the political issues facing the LGBTQ community in Milwaukee.

Wednesday, June 20

Engaging Men in the #MeToo Era @ Wisconsin African American Women’s Center (3020 W. Vliet St.), 9:30 a.m.-noon

Tony Porter, CEO of A Call to Men, an organization that seeks to educate men on “healthy, respectful manhood,” will speak about how men can use their influence to prevent violence and discrimination against women and girls.

Milwaukee World Refugee Day @ Zeidler Union Square (301 W. Michigan St.), 10 a.m.-noon

The United Nations established World Refugee Day in the year 2000, and Milwaukee has celebrated every year since. This year’s festivities take place during the Westown Farmers Market, and are free and open to the public.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.