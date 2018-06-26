Saving Our Democracy: June 28-July 4, 2018

× Expand Medea Benjamin

Thursday, June 28

Donald Trump/Foxconn Protest @ Smolenski Park (438 S. Stuart Road, Mt. Pleasant), noon-2 p.m.

Donald Trump will make an appearance at the groundbreaking of Foxconn’s Mt. Pleasant, Wis., campus. A coalition of more than 20 community groups are organizing a protest “showcasing our resistance against Foxconn and economic, political, social and environmental oppression throughout Wisconsin,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Public Comment @ Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex (9455 W. Watertown Plank Road), 1:30-3:30 p.m.

If you are concerned about Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Board, this is the time to act. The public will be able to give their insight and ideas for what should be included in the Behavioral Health Division’s 2019 budget.

Equality Action Training @ Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.), 6-9 p.m.

The Human Rights Campaign’s Rise Equality Action Academy will come to the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center and teach participants how to push for change in legislative and electoral campaigns.

Keep Families Together @ Walker Square Park (1031 S. Ninth St.), 6-7:30 p.m.

The Young People’s Resistance Committee, a youth-led organization working for the rights of immigrants, students and workers, will hold a demonstration protesting the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy at the southern border.

CLOSEmsdf Campaign Launch Anniversary @ Hephatha Lutheran Church (1720 W. Locust St.), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of their fight to close the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility (MSDF), campaign organizers will host an event featuring a panel of CLOSEmsdf leaders discussing their momentum and what yet needs to be done this year.

Friday, June 29

Amplify: An Advocates of Color Conference @ Hilton Garden Inn (11600 W. Park Place), 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Amplify is an annual conference organized by and intended for people of color working against gender-based violence in all its forms. This includes advocates working in domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and related fields.

Medea Benjamin Inside Iran Book Talk @ Friends Meeting House (3224 N. Gordon Place), 7-8:30 p.m.

Author Medea Benjamin looks at the history and politics of Iran in her new book. This book talk will discuss why President Trump is attempting to make peace with North Korea while going on a warpath with Iran, as well as what we can do to stop another war in the Middle East.

The Accountants of Homeland Security @ The Underground Collaborative (161 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 8-10 p.m.

Chicago-based sketch comedy troupe The Accountants of Homeland Security will touch on familiar topics such as the NRA, Russian trolls and the Alt-Right at their one-night-only performance at Downtown venue The Underground Collaborative.

Saturday, June 30

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of National and Greenfield avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Families Belong Together Day of Action @ Milwaukee Federal Building (517 E. Wisconsin Ave.),

Protesters will converge all across the nation to demonstrate against family separation at the border. Milwaukee’s protest will happen at the Milwaukee Federal Building. The ACLU of Wisconsin, Voces de la Frontera, Citizen Action Wisconsin and more are all involved in the event.

Wednesday, July 4

What Does Real Freedom Look Like? @ Alice’s Garden (2136 N. 21st St.), noon-8 p.m.

“July Fourth was never a day of independence for Black Americans,” says Alice’s Garden’s Facebook page for their Wednesday, July 4, event. The community garden will offer programming that asks what real freedom looks like for African Americans in 2018.

