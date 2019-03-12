Saving Our Democracy: March 14-20, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart freedom and social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers, and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, March 14

Ballot Bash @ Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Fourth St.), 5-10 p.m.

Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT) will host a get out the vote event at Turner Hall Ballroom to increase turnout for the Tuesday, April 2 election. Local vendors, artists and nonprofits will be on hand.

Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America Happy Hour @ Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. Commerce St.), 6-8 p.m.

The Milwaukee chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America will host a happy hour for new members and people who are interested in the organization to come learn more about…well, democratic socialism!

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama @ Miller High Life Theatre (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.), 8 p.m.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will reflect on the events that have shaped her—from her upbringing on the south side of Chicago to becoming the first African American First Lady of the U.S.—in a conversation moderated by comedian and late-night TV host Conan O’Brien.

Saturday, March 16

Canvass with MPS Educators @ MTEA Office (5130 W. Vliet St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA) is organizing canvassing events to support pro-public education candidates for the MPS School Board. Canvasses launch from the MTEA office. Those interested can register at the Facebook page, titled: “Canvass with MPS Educators to Win School Board Students Deserve!”

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Water Street and Juneau Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Monday, March 18

Shorewood School Board Candidate Forum @ Lake Bluff Elementary (1600 E. Lake Bluff Blvd., Shorewood), 8:30-10:30 a.m.

The Lake Bluff and Atwater Parent-Teacher Organizations will host a forum with four of the candidates vying for two open seats on the Shorewood School Board. The latter hosts an informational session on a school referendum after the event.

End Prison Slavery @ Milwaukee Central Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 5-6:30 p.m.

Two Industrial Workers of the World members will be on hand at the Milwaukee Central Library in Downtown Milwaukee to discuss issues related to closing the troubled Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility, networking inside prisons and more. The public is invited to come find out more about their work in support of those formerly or currently incarcerated.

Tuesday, March 19

Wisconsin Supreme Court Judicial Forum @ Milwaukee Bar Association (747 N. Broadway), noon-1 p.m.

Candidates running for the vacant seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court will speak at a moderated forum at the Wisconsin Bar Association. No registration is required, and the event is open to the public. The election will be held on Tuesday, April 2.

The New Racism @ Unity Center (1717 N. 73rd St.), 7 p.m.

Unity Center will screen Alt Right, a documentary film directed by Adam Bhala Lough. The film takes a serious look at the rise of a new white supremacist movement in America. There will be a discussion following the film.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.