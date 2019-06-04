Flinging Democrats Into the Impeachment Briar Patch

× Expand Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Of all the deranged ideas gushing out of what Donald Trump describes as the awesome mind of “a very stable genius,” one of the looniest might be Trump’s apparent belief that goading Democrats into impeaching him will help assure his re-election.

It’s only because Democrats are still shell-shocked someone so obviously unfit for office could win the presidency in the first place that many of them worry about whether he might be right. That’s why Trump is doing Democrats a big favor by leaving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi little choice but to reluctantly agree to open an impeachment inquiry.

Anyone who’s enjoyed watching Pelosi constantly outplay Trump recognizes just how methodically she is allowing Trump to fling Democrats into the impeachment briar patch where all the evidence of Trump’s corruption of the presidency can be exposed on live TV.

What choice do Pelosi and Congress have? Trump breaks laws and defies subpoenas for documents and testimony from witnesses that our elected representatives need to carry out their constitutional responsibility. He brazenly violates the federal law requiring his tax returns be provided to Congress to assure the American people Trump isn’t using the presidency to loot the public treasury to expand his own personal wealth. His luxury real estate business is ideally suited for criminal money laundering.

The Constitution Requires Impeachment

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated Russia’s interference in our democracy to elect Trump over Hillary Clinton and Trump’s multiple attempts to obstruct that investigation (including trying to fire Mueller), said last week that Department of Justice rules prevented him from filing any charges against the president. “The Constitution,” said Mueller, “requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.” That process is a congressional impeachment investigation.

But could Trump, one of the most ignorant, irrational individuals ever elected president, possibly be right? If Democrats begin the impeachment investigation required by the Constitution to investigate criminal activity by a president, could it backfire by pushing more voters toward Trump and reelecting one of the most unpopular presidents in American history?

Trump shouldn’t bet on it. Many forget that when the Senate Watergate Committee began its investigation into President Richard Nixon’s connection to the Watergate burglary of Democratic National Headquarters, most Americans considered the break-in trivial. After two weeks of televised committee hearings in 1973, 67% believed Nixon had participated in the cover-up of a serious crime.

Mueller’s 448-page report detailing how joyfully Trump’s campaign welcomed Russia’s election interference and Trump’s multiple attempts to halt the investigation caused barely a ripple in public opinion after Trump and Attorney General William Barr lied for weeks about the conclusions before partially releasing them. America doesn’t read anymore. But there’s nothing like a sleazy true-crime show on live TV to rapidly shift national opinion.

Forget About the Vicious 30%

No, it won’t change the alleged minds of the 30% of red-hat crazies who would support Trump even if he murdered someone in the streets, preferably someone black or brown. Anyone who has seen their twisted, screaming faces at his rallies knows impeachment couldn’t possibly get his supporters any more fired up about voting for Trump than they already are. But, so what? The most vicious 30% of Americans can’t elect anyone. However, Watergate proved that many respectable, decent Republicans are embarrassed about supporting a Republican president whose criminality is splashed all over television.

In fact, in Wisconsin, the alienation of previous Republican voters from Trump’s party helped defeat Gov. Scott Walker last year. There’s little reason to believe Republicans in Waukesha and Ozaukee counties, two of the most overwhelmingly Republican counties in the nation, loved Walker any less in 2018 than they did in 2014. Yet Walker won Waukesha County by 46 points in 2014 but by only 34 points in 2018. In Ozaukee County, the drop off was from a 41-point Walker victory margin in 2014 to only 27 points in 2018.

Those are among the state’s most Republican counties. But you know what else they are? They’re also among the state’s most highly educated counties. It’s no secret Trump’s strongest supporters are America’s least educated voters. Educated voters fleeing the Republican Party led directly to Walker’s defeat. Walker lost college-educated voters by 13 points in 2018 after winning them by one point in 2014.

Lower turnout among Republicans embarrassed by Trump combined with energized, anti-Trump Democrats in the midterms elected Democratic governors and senators in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania—three traditionally Democratic states in presidential years that narrowly voted for Trump. If that midterm pattern holds, or more likely increases, in 2020, Trump’s gone.

Senate Republicans could play right into the hands of Democrats by refusing to convict a corrupt Republican president. The juicy revelations of the best televised crime show since “The Sopranos” could result in complicit Republican senators getting whacked in 2020 as well.