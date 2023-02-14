Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 65: Megan McGee

× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 65

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes guest comedian Megan McGee. The two discuss the upcoming "non-partisan" Wisconsin Supreme Court primary. There's actually a ton at stake, including gerrymandering, abortion law and much more on the line with the election. They also discuss Megan's comedic endeavors, including the sketch group Broadminded. Don't miss it, and be sure to vote!

Be sure to check out the next Laughing Liberally Milwaukee event on March 11!