Today on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz sits down with comedy troupe Broadminded: Melissa Kingston, Anne Graph LaDisa, Stacy Babl and Megan McGee. The five discuss Ron Johnson denying climate change with out-of-context data at a recent U.S. Senate Budget Committee. They also discuss the troupe's upcoming show currently scheduled for September. Check it out!