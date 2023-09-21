Sonic Rendezvous: Victor DeLorenzo

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Victor DeLorenzo

Today on Sonic Rendezvous, we're talking with the original drummer of Milwaukee's Violent Femmes, Victor DeLorenzo. Forever Milwaukee's prodigal sons, the band's debut album turns 40 years old this year. DeLorenzo talks about his background in theater, how that evolved to avant garde music over time, the infamous Pretenders story and much more. He also discusses his current projects, including Milwaukee band Nineteen Thirteen. Don't miss this episode!