From the Playoff Pulse column, some crazy numbers:

• Prince Fielder is a career 1-for-18 against Paul Maholm, who will start for Pittsburgh against CC Sabathia on Wednesday night. But Milwaukee's right-handed hitters absolutely clobber Maholm: Mike Cameron is 10-for-15 with a 1.267 slugging percentage against Maholm, while Bill Hall sports a career average of .609 (14-for-23) against the Pirates' lefty. Those are slow-pitch softball numbers.