Badger Jake McCabe, future Badger Nic Kerdiles taken early in 2nd round of NHL draft

Incoming freshman Nic Kerdiles was selected in the second round (36th overall) by his hometown Anaheim Ducks this morning.

Kerdiles had hoped to be a first round draft pick, but I imagine being able to play at home will make up for sliding down a few spots.

Kerdiles, a member of the U-18 National Team, winning gold at the last two World Junior Championships. In face, he had 2 goals and 3 assists in this past year's gold medal game.

In 2011-12, he led the U.S. National Under-18 squad with 42 points (20-22--42) in 50 games. His seven power-play goals also paced the team, while he ranked second with four game-winners. He finished the 2010-11 season in a three-way tie for second on U.S. Under-17 team with 20 points (12-8--20) in 32 games.

McCabe was a freshman for the Badgers last season who suffered a lacerated hand and missed a good portion of the season.

A defenseman, McCabe was selected 44th overall by the Buffalo Sabres.

Ranked as the No. 47 overall prospect in the final NHL draft rankings, McCabe had three goals and nine assists in 26 games for the Badgers this year.

McCabe spent the previous two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development program in Ann Arbor, Mich. He had four goals and 16 assists in his two seasons playing for the under-17 and under-18 teams.

Both players expressed their commitment to the Badgers in their post-draft interviews.

Brandon Woods, in his third year of draft eligibility, was selected 129th overall in the fifth round. He's being called a sleep pick for Carolina.