After impressive performances against Iowa and Illinois, Jon Leuer was named Big Ten Player of the Week. He averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks, while shooting 73.0 percent from the field over those two games.

Additionally, Trevon Hughes was named to the second-team all conference team, Jason Bohannon was named to the third team and Leuer was given honorable mention despite missing nine games this season.

Congrats, Badgers!