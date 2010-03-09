Badger men's basketball vs Iowa

Back in January the University of Wisconsin sponsored a Twitter weekend during which I won tickets to last Wednesday's game. The seats were awesome. The Badgers railed upon Iowa and it was the Jon Leuer show. With just over seven minutes left in the game, Leuer's 18 points were double that any other player on either team.

It was Senior Night and after the game they honored the two seniors, Jason Bohannon and Trevon Hughes. This included a video on the video board for everyone to see, which I thought was a really cool touch. You can watch that video here.