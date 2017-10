The Badgers just beat the defending national champion Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs 2-1 to advance to the Frozen Four.

Hilary Knight and Patty Kaz finalist Meghan Duggan each scored for the Badgers.

Wisconsin will meet four-seed Boston College next Friday in Erie, PA. The winner of that game will play in the National Championship on Sunday.

The Badgers won the National Championship in 2006, 2007 and 2009.