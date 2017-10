The Wisconsin Badgers finished No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the Coaches poll.

Their Rose Bowl opponent TCU finished second overall.

The Badgers were jumped by Ohio State, who ended up No. 5 overall in both polls.

Despite the already announced departures of J.J. Watt and John Clay to the NFL, the Badgers should be poised for another big season next year. Watt is the only defensive lineman that will be lost.