Badgers Being Picked in the Draft

No Wisconsin players were drafted in the first two rounds, but that changed quickly on day two as three Badgers were were picked within a few minutes of each other. Looks like third round was a charm for the Badgers.

The Oakland Raiders picked defensive end Matt Shaughnessy with the 71st pick overall.

The Detroit Lions selected outside linebacker DeAndre Levy with the 12th pick of the second round. He was taken 76th overall.

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked guard Kraig Urbik with the 79th overall pick.

The New York Giants took tight end Travis Beckum with the final pick of the round, #100.