This is just sick. A kid from the Minnesota State hockey team scored a natural hat trick over the weekend (meaning he scored all 3 goals in a row).

Here's the kicker:

THEY WERE ALL SHORT-HANDED GOALS.

Here's the school's press release.

Here's the story that then got picked up by Deadspin.

And apparently the Hockey Hall of Fame thinks it's so rare, they asked for the kid's stick and it will be shown there.