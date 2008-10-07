Best Brewers plays of 2008

There's a thread over on Brewerfan with links to the best plays, so I'm bringing the URL's this way.

Kapler pulls back a Russell Martin HR in LA

Braun's walk-off grand slam on the last Thursday of the season to beat the Pirates and stay in the Wild Card hunt

Prince's walk-off homer the day before

Rickie's 3 run homer in the first game of the Cubs series during the final week

Russell Branyan's pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the 9th inning to tie the game against the Twins in June

Hart's game-saving catch in the same game as Braun's walk-off grand slam

Braun's 2-run shot in the final game of the season to ensure the win

Bill Hall's solo-shot in the top of the 9th with two outs at St. Louis to break a tie and eventually win the game in July

Weeks' walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 9th at home against the Cards - led to Isringhausen's demotion from closer the next day