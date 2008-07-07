Braun and Sheets make All-Star team

Milwaukeeans should pat themselves on the back for the push it took to get Ryan Braun to be a starter.

About a month ago, Braun was in 6th place among outfielders. Yesterday, he was the #2 vote-getter among all National Leaguers.

Now, got vote for Corey Hart to be the last player in. We did this for Capuano a few years ago and we got Braun in with our turnout this season - let's help Corey past some names like David Wright and Carlos Lee.

