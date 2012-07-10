Brewers '12 pick Haniger out with torn PCL

Mitch Haniger, the kid selected with the supplemental pick the Brewers got by losing Prince Fielder to free agency, will miss six weeks with a torn PCL. He was placed on the 15 day DL by the Single-A TimberRattlers last week with little news, but we now find out he tore a ligament in his right knee.

The PCL is the outside ligament and often a PCL or MCL (the inside ligament) can lead to further knee damage, so he's lucky he didn't do more.

The A schedule only goes through the first week in September, so Haniger is likely to miss the rest of their season, meaning he'll have played just 14 games with Wisconsin. He had been hitting .286 with a home run and eight RBI.

However, Haniger's lack of real playing time will mean that he could be a good candidate to play in the Arizona Fall League. He won't be facing the same type of competition, but he would get at-bats, which would lessen the impact of the injury.

Haniger was moved directly to Wisconsin after the draft, as opposed to heading to Rookie ball in Helena, like most of the draft picks.

The game in which Haniger got hurt was apparently an unlucky one, as new draftee Lance Roenicke also injured his wrist during it. Hopefully that's not a lingering injury.