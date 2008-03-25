In a move that surprised everyone, including Claudio Vargas, the Brewers released him today. No one's quite sure why we released him as opposed to trading him. Even if we traded him for a prospect, we could have "controlled" where he went and kept him out of our division. It's a highly suspect move, but it appears to be for purely monetary reasons. The move lends credence to the rumor that Brewers are considering making contract offers to Prince and Braun.

Brewers release Vargas

By Tom Haudricourt

Tuesday, Mar 25 2008, 01:38 PM

Phoenix - In a somewhat surprising move and a definite commitment toward youth, the Brewers just released veteran right-hander Claudio Vargas.

The move paves the way for two young pitchers, Manny Parra and Carlos Villanueva, to make the starting rotation, along with Ben Sheets, Jeff Suppan and Dave Bush.

"This will let us keep them both (Parra and Villanueva) for the time being, unless something changes," said Manager Ned Yost. "You don't back yourself into a corner.

"In our evaluations, (Vargas) was the seventh guy on our staff," said Yost, also including Yovani Gallardo, who is expected to join the rotation in mid-April after recovering from knee surgery.

"We feel, in all fairness to him, we didn't see him pitching in Triple-A. We feel like he's a big-league pitcher."

Yost said there was some slight interest in Vargas on the trade market but not enough to make a deal. When Vargas cleared waivers, the Brewers decided to release him.

I need to check on the rule, but there might have been a financial component to making the move today, also. Vargas has a $3.6 millon salary for this year and the Brewers might have saved some of it by releasing him today. I'll get back to you on that.

As might be expected, Vargas was somewhat shocked by the move.

"I thought that when they signed me, they needed me here, so I'm kind of surprised a little bit," said Vargas, who was 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five spring outings. "And the way I've been pitching, I've been (as good) as any starter here, maybe except one or two.

"I understand, they want to keep Carlos and Parra in the starting rotation. And Yovani will come back soon, so someone (was out). I know I can start at some point in the major leagues for some other team."

Vargas, 29, spent most of the 2007 season in the Brewers' rotation, going 11-6 with a 5.09 ERA in 29 games (23 starts).

Yost said he would announce his starting rotation after the Brewers' exhibition game today but this is my guess at present:

RHP Ben Sheets

RHP Jeff Suppan

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Dave Bush

RHP Carlos Villanueva.