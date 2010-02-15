Brewers' Sausage Problems

http://2.bp.blogspot.com/_MmuSDlN7GQs/S3mKrlVI9VI/AAAAAAAADZg/Gee4gnCJxYM/s320/mjs-brewers11_-nws_-lynn_-1.jpg" border="0" />

Last Wednesday was truck day for the Milwaukee Brewers and as part of the hoopla/story, the Brewers had pictures of the Racing Sausages helping to load the trucks and eventually showing them being loaded in themselves.

Concurrent to that story was a promotion in which Brewers Charities were auctioning off a chance to have the Racing Sausages Sing to your Sweetheart on Valentine’s Day – four full days after the Sausages were shown being loaded up and shipped away.

Listen, I’m an adult - I know how these things work. But seriously, this is why characters don’t talk and why you don’t see more than one Mickey at Walt Disney World. There’s an illusion created and the Brewers kind of smashed it all on their own with this one.

It’s hard to believe that no one within the organization put two and two together here and realized what these over-lapping “promotions” would mean. Simply not showing the Sausages being loaded into the trucks would have kept the illusion alive. There would have still been photo ops of Sausages helping load the trucks.

Lesson learned here: Never double-book your Sausage