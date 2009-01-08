Brewers sign Trevor Hoffman

Ladies and Gentlemen, we have ourselves a closer!!

The Brewers signed a one-year deal with all-time saves leader Trevor Hoffman today.

According to MilwaukeeBrewers.com:

"Hoffman will earn a $6 million base salary in 2009 with up to $1.5 million in incentives based on games finished, beginning with No. 38 and ending with 52, MLB.com has learned. There is no option for a second year. Hoffman earned $7.5 million for the Padres this past season, the last year of his three-year, $21 million contract."

It's also being reported that the contract offered was a year with an option for another year, but Hoffman turned down the option.

Not only is the signing exciting because Hoffman is another stellar veteran to add to the clubhouse, but his signing helps clear up some of the other pitching questions.

Because we had not signed anyone, there had been talks of Seth McClung or Carlos Villanueva taking on the closer role. Now, one of those pitchers could become another starter in the rotation.