Brewers still making roster moves

Brewers claim McGehee off waivers

Former Cubs prospect may help Crew with third-base troubles

By Adam McCalvy / MLB.com

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added a potentially intriguing piece to their third-base puzzle on Wednesday, claiming Casey McGehee off waivers from the Cubs.

McGehee, who turned 26 on Oct. 12 and is a right-handed hitter, batted .296 with 12 home runs and 92 RBIs for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs in 2008 but could not continue that success after a September callup. He hit .167 (4-for-24) in nine games with the Cubs, going 0-for-6 during the season-ending series against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

To clear a spot for McGehee on the 40-man roster, Milwaukee designated utility man Joe Dillon for assignment. Dillon played in 56 games over three stints with the Brewers in 2008 and batted .213, including .154 (6-for-39) as a pinch-hitter.

The Cubs drafted McGehee in the 10th round in 2003.

Bill Hall, Russell Branyan and Craig Counsell split most of the time at third base for the Brewers in 2008, but Hall struggled against right-handed pitching, Counsell could be a free agent if the Brewers do not exercise his option and Branyan is a free agent.

The Brewers also announced that infielder Brent Brewer will replace injured prospect Taylor Green in the Arizona Fall League. Green suffered a broken nose in a game last week when he was struck in the face by a pitch from Cardinals prospect Tyler Norrick. Green will have minor surgery to repair the damage.