Brewers trivia and facts

First up, the trivia questions. Answers in a few days....

Which Brewers player has won the most Gold Glove Awards?

Name the mustached master of the mound who, in 1981, became the first reliever to earn both the AL Most Valuable Player Award and AL Cy Young Award.

What years did Hank Aaron play for the Brewers?

Which Brewers All-Star became the first 30-30 man in the American League, hitting 31 home runs and stealing 38 bases in a single season?

Which Brewers player became the first to lead the American League in homers, when he batted 45?

Many baseball fans know that "Bud" Selig was a primary figure in bringing back baseball to Milwaukee. Name Selig's partner.

This pitcher had a career year in 1973, when he became the first Brewers player to post 20 wins - the only time in his career he reached this milestone. Name him.

The only Brewers player to win two MVP Awards, this versatile HOF'er did so at two difference positions. Name the players and the positions he was playing when he won his MVP Awards.

Following the 1980 season, the BRewres completed a trade with St. Louis, giving up four players in exchange for two future Cy Young Award winners, Rollie Fingers and Pete Vuckovich. Can you name the players Milwaukee sent south to the Cardinals?

For four straight years, this pitcher led the Brewers in wins, including a 20-win season in 1986. Name this Mexican native who spent his entire 9-year career with Milwaukee.

And some Brewers Facts

*When Brewers catch Chad Moeller hit for the cycle against the Reds in April 27, 2004, he became the first Brewers player to accomplish this feat at home.

*In 1982, Harvey's Wallbangers set a franchise record with 216 home runs, but only his 89 of them (41%) at County Stadium.

*The Brewers opened Miller Park with a 5-4 victory over Cincinnati. The win earned some measure of revenge over the Reds, who had spoiled the final game in County Stadium the previous year with an 8-1 win.

*Hank Aaron treated the home crowd to what proved to be the 755th and final home run of his illustrious career on July 20, 1976. The solo shot came off California's Dick Drago and contributed to the Brewers 6-2 win.

*On October 3, 1976, in the final at-bat of his career, Hank Aaron legged out an infield single and drove in one last RBI to extend his Major League RBI record to 2,297.

*When Robin Yount posted his 3,000th hit, a single against Cleveland on September 9, 1992, he became the third youngest player to reach the milestone, trailing only Ty Cobb and Hank Aaron.

*How prolific a hitter was Hank Aaron? If you take all his career hits and subtract his home runs, he would still have more than 3,000 hits.

*On April 22, 2006, Bill Hall, Damien Miller, Brady Clark, J.J. Hardy and Prince Fielder feasted on Cincinnati Reds pitching in the fourth inning, hitting five home runs to tie a Major League record for round-trippers in an inning.

*Down 9-0 against the Reds on April 28, 2004, Milwaukee treated the Miller Park faithful to the biggest comeback in franchise history, scoring 10 unanswered runs to win 10-9 in 10 innings.