Former Badger Jon Leuer will no longer be playing in Milwaukee. He and two other Bucks were traded to the Houston Rockets along with the Bucks no. 12 draft pick in exchange for the Rockets' 14th pick and Samuel Dalembert.

But it might not be the final stopping place for Leuer. Rumors are that Houston is hopin got acquire Dwight Howard and are amassing prospects to entire Orlando.

Dalembert gives the Bucks help at center, where they had struggled after trading Andrew Bogut at the deadline last season.

Dalembert averaged 7.5 points and 7.0 rebounds last season, his only campaign with Houston. He has averaged 8.0 points and 8.2 rebounds in 10 seasons with the Sixers, Kings and Rockets.