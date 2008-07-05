My brother and niece are in from out of town, so my time to internet/tv watch for this trade is extremely limited. So I'm passing on info I've found elsewhere. I'm sorry, but I figure it's better than nothing...

From a poster at Brewerfan.net:

Jayson Stark was just on with Andy Gresh on ESPN radio and he said the Brewers attempt to broker a deal quickly seems to have backfired just a little bit. Saying that the Chicago Cubs have offered 3 prospects that include some guy named Gallager and the Dodgers who have offered a nice package. Expect to see the Angels, Yankees, and Phillies to make a possible push for Sabathia before the end of the weekend. But the Brewers are still the heavy favorite. It is thought that if the Brewers and Indians don't make a deal before Sabathia's next start that the package the Brewers are offering will decrease SIGNIFICANTLY and the Brewers would then turn their attention to the next best pitchers on the market. It was only recently that Matt LaPorta was offered by the Brewers and was done so with some hesitation and the feeling is that the window may close pretty quick for any deal including LaPorta. The Brewers have also told MLB teams that Escobar is flat out untouchable. Mat Gamel is flying up prospect boards because of his ability with a Left Handed Bat to hit both lefties and righties at a significant clip. This is the reason LaPorta is offered over Gamel, with LaPorta being a Righty. Stark also said that the Brewers while signing Sheets and Sabathia would be difficult they would definatly be major players in the offseason trade discussions to acquire a compliment to Yovani Gallardo and Manny Parra.

From MLBTradeRumors.com:

My understanding is (I live in Cleveland and work for the Indians - although in merchandising not the front office) that the Indians and Brewers have agreed on a Sabathia, Gutierrez (how would play center for the Brewers next year) and Rafael Betancourt for LaPorta, Green, Villanueva and third prospect. The Brewers were willing to deal a higher rated prospect (the Indians love Jeffress and Salome) if Shoppach was include or we trade Rafael Perez instead of Betancourt. Blake has also been talked about. Anyways my point is that this Cleveland will send other players to the Brewers in any deal not just CC.

The consensus seems to be that Betancourt will be as good, if not better than Villanueva, so we shouldn't worry about losing him in the Bullpen. In addition, we'll be sending Dave Bush or Seth McClung to the pen to make room for CC in the starting rotation, so we won't be losing bullpen strength.

That's all I've got for now.