Ding Dong, Kotsay's Gone!

The long (feeling) national nightmare that was Mark Kotsay (in CF) is over.

He signed a one-year contract with the Padres, meaning Brewers fans will never again have to worry about Ron Roenicke starting Kotsay in CF in games that matter.

Kotsay will reportedly be making $1.25 million in San Diego.

I'm not going to lie - I'd have been PISSED if the Brewers had committed anywhere near that kind of money to the second-coming of Craig Counsell.

Doug Melvin said yesterday that he's spoken to Jerry Hairston, Jr's agent about him returning. Hairston made $2 last year. I'd gladly pay a little more and have Hairston as the Brewers main bench player than to ever again be subjected to RRR claiming that Kotsay has power and is a good guy off the bench. His lack of range in the oufield is atrocious (though maybe we're spoiled by Gomez and Morgan) and that just left me wondering why we were trotting this disaster out there every couple of days.

Look, I'm sure he's a very nice guy. And he did bring "Josie" back to the ballpark for us all to sing along to, but my heart will always belong to Frank Catalanotto in that respect and Kotsay was just a sad imitation.