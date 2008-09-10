Fans Beware...

× Remember, folks, that when you're at an event with 30,000 people - there are cameras everywhere.

Remember, folks, that when you're at an event with 30,000 people - there are cameras everywhere.

This guy was sitting near me - he switched seats A LOT. He was loud, yelled all kinds of weird things and generally annoyed those of us in section 121 last night. There were 3 30-something guys sitting in front of me. They turned around and asked what the kid's name was in There's Something About Mary. I didn't immediately make the connection, but the point was, we're pretty sure Warren was in our section.

The game last night was EXTREMELY slow. Two innings an hour slow. Thankfully, we had Warren to keep us entertained.

As an aside - I haven't seen or thought of There's Something About Mary in a couple years. Now it came up twice in one day.