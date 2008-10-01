The Finger of Fate

Another Sunday, another day of frenzied channel-changing by the Observers-this time in two cities. Artie manned the home front as the Brewers reached the playoffs for the first time since 1982 and the Packers fell to 2-2. Frank was in New York as the Mets got eliminated by Florida and Brett Favre had a terrific day for the Jets. When they conferred by phone, baseball ruled the conversation.

Artie: Boy, do I have a sore left thumb! First the Packers and then, an hour later, both baseball games because the Mets were on TBS. But while I was grinding the thumb into the remote, there was always a top priority. I had the TV sound off and the radio tuned to Ueck.

Frank: I'll bet that was true all over Wisconsin. For the first time in more than a quarter-century, the Packers are No. 2, at least for a while.

Artie: Oh, you have no idea! It's just been such a long wait.

Frank: You're right. As a jaded Yankee fan, the last time I had to wander in baseball's wasteland was from 1982 through '94, when they reached no playoffs. But that was less than half the time it's been for Brewer fans.

Artie: This is fantastic, and makes everything correct: the trade for CC Sabathia, the firing of Ned Yost. It all worked!

Frank: They didn't leave themselves any margin for error, but like everything in sports, wisdom is defined by the results. Mark Attanasio and Doug Melvin are brilliant, to say nothing of Dale Sveum.

Artie: And now that they're in it, who's to say the Brewers can't go all the way?

Frank: Not us, certainly. All anyone needs to remember is the Cardinals of two years ago.

Artie: Absolutely! They staggered into the playoffs with 83 wins, but three weeks later they were the World Series champs.

Frank: Thanks in part to Jeff Suppan, who had a couple of big games in the League Championship Series against the Mets-and made himself a $42 million Brewer. I don't think the Cardinals were even one of baseball's 10 best teams in '06, but so what? Once you're in the postseason...

Artie: Anything's possible, ain'a? Especially when you've got a guy like CC. He was going on short rest for the third straight time, but was throwing 98 miles an hour in the sixth inning. What a guy!

Frank: He can pitch twice in the best-offive first round against Philadelphia. But the first time will have to be Game 2 on Thursday. With Ben Sheets apparently finished, the big question is who pitches the opener Wednesday?

Artie: I suppose Suppan is the first option, but he's been shaky in September. I've got someone else in mind.

Frank: Could it be young Mr. Yovani Gallardo, just back from a knee injury?

Artie: You've got it! He's fresh, the Phillies haven't seen him, and he pitched well against Pittsburgh in his return last week.

Frank: The general rule is that someone who wasn't on the active roster before Sept. 1 isn't eligible for the postseason. But they make an exception for someone who was on the disabled list, so Gallardo is eligible.

Artie: I say let's go with the young righty! Frank: If the Brewers can grab that first game, the Phillies are facing Sabathia and thinking about last year's first round, when they had the home-field advantage but got swept by Colorado.

Artie: Sounds like a good blueprint to follow.

Frank: Something else to keep in mind: The Brewers' first-round home games are Saturday and Sunday, but if there's a Game 5, which Sabathia would pitch, it would be next Tuesday, not Monday. So CC would finally get a four-day rest.

Artie: That's an ace in the hole.

Frank: The Brewers got drilled in four games in Philly just a month ago, but they have some things going for them-and not just the surge of emotions from Sunday. Their offense, which relies so much on homers, got a string of big ones last week-walk-offs by Fielder and Braun against the Pirates, Rickie Weeks' game-clincher Friday night against the Cubs and of course Braun's bomb Sunday.

Artie: It was in the eighth inning but it sure seemed like a walk-off. Or maybe a "walk-into," as in the playoffs.

Frank: Another thing: The bullpen has driven people crazy this year, but in the last two weeks it's been pretty effective. Exactly what the Mets' bullpen wasn't; the Marlins beat them Sunday with two consecutive homers against different relievers-the first one hit by former Brewer Wes Helms. When it was over, one of the Mets' broadcasters said, "All season, when unless Johan Santana was pitching, the Mets had to outscore their bullpen." And then they went from the burial of the '08 Mets to the funeral ceremonies for Shea Stadium.

Artie: Yes sir, how about that "Twilight Zone" Brewers bullpen? Sveum says, "OK, you're going in," and it works. You know, he's starting to look like a good manager.

Frank: One worrisome thing: Salomon Torres giving up two crushing homers in losses to the Cubs.

Artie: You just know the guy is mighty tired.

Frank: And another drawback: Todd Coffey, a big success after being acquired off the scrap heap, isn't eligible for the playoffs.

Artie: Scrap heap indeed. He used to be Cincinnati's Derrick Turnbow. Just reminds us how much can change in a season. Who'd have thought the Brewers would make the playoffs with a replacement closer, a replacement ace and a replacement manager?

Frank: Hey, I suppose we ought to mention that other replacement, the one with the Packers. While I was watching Brett Favre throw six touchdown passes against a helpless Arizona Cardinals defense, Aaron Rodgers was having his first genuinely tough day against Tampa Bay.

Artie: You bet, three interceptions and a shoulder injury. The first half was pretty good for the Pack, but then they went the way of the Badgers at Michigan. Let's not even talk about the second half in Ann Arbor!

Frank: We're 4 for 4 in our game-bygame predictions for the Packers. And by the way, Matt Millen's leadership of the Lions ended just a few days after we wondered why he was still there.

Artie: The Observers always know. But I'm sure the Lions can find someone even worse.

Frank: A lot will depend on the extent of Rodgers' injury, but according to us the Pack is due for a win against Atlanta.

Artie: You know, I hate to admit it, but even when I saw Rodgers was hurt, by that time I was so into the Brewers game that I just didn't care what happened with the Packers. After all these years, Brewer fans are gonna watch our guys play for the world championship!

Frank: So you're taking a Packer break?

Artie: Don't even mention the word to me until the Brewers are done with the postseason-which won't be until November! Frank Clines labored almost 20 years in the sports department at the Milwaukee Journal and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and covered the Brewers part-time for most of those years. Art Kumbalek is dusting off his r�sum� and saving his pennies for a Greyhound ticket to Detroit.

