Former Badger Kyle Turris 5 year, $17.5 million extension with Ottawa

Former Badger hockey players were much in the news this off-season, as both Justin Schultz and Ryan Suter's eventual whereabouts were the subject of much (MUCH) internet banter.

Ottawa decided to opt out of such a situation with Kyle Turris by signing him to a five-year, $17.5 million extension that will keep him in Canada through the 2018 season.

Turris himself was the subject of internet rumors after last season when he requested a trade out of Phoenix and didn't receive it immediately, leaving him to hold out and for fans to speculate that he was making ridiculous demands.

Phoenix traded him to Ottawa in December. Despite playing a partial season (49 games), Turris had career highs in goals (12), assists (17) and points (29).

Turris was a phenom in his one season as a Badger. The then-freshman led the team in scoring before departing for the NHL. His star hasn't shone nearly as brightly there, leaving many to wonder what could have been in Madison had he stayed his full four years (he'd have been a senior on the 09-10 team that lost the National Championship game).

Asking for a trade from the Coyotes doesn't say great things about his experience there, so hopefully this move for Turris allows him to flourish and become successful. He's got a nose for the net.