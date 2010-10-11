Former Badger Stepan has record start

Derek Stepan left Wisconsin after two years and there was some question as to whether he was NHL-ready, or if he'd spend time in the minors before joining the NY Rangers. After leading his team in pre-season scoring, Stepan made the team out of camp and made a huge debut on Saturday. He became just the fourth person ever to record a hat trick in his first NHL game. The first goal came as a shot deflected off his stick into a defensive player and in to the net. The second and third goals came when Stepan scored twice 3:12 apart late in the second period to complete the hat trick and put the Rangers ahead 4-1. Stepan was just the second Ranger to score three goals in his debut. Ron Murphy did it in 1955