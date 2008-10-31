Huh - Rodgers gets contract extension

Having learned nothing from jumping the gun on Ryan Grant, the Packers have extended Aaron Rodgers' contract for 6 years.

Look - he's been pretty damn good so far, and I'm totally grateful for that. But he still hasn't proved he isn't the Packers equivalent of Ben Sheets "The Man of Glass." It's great that Rodgers has been playing through the pain - but still. It's been 7 games. I'd love to see a bit more proof before I go tying our future to him for the next six years....

Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers signed first-year starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a contract extension through the 2014 season on Friday. Rodgers was the Packers' first-round pick in 2005 but didn't get his shot at starting until Brett Favre retired in the offseason. Favre then abruptly unretired and was traded to the New York Jets. Rodgers so far has justified the Packers' decision to stick with him in his first seven games as a starter, leading the team to a 4-3 record while throwing 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

